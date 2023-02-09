Top Gun: Maverick named best film of 2022 by Rotten Tomatoes

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Top Gun: Maverick has been named the best film of 2022 by the American review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

The Tom Cruise sequel scored six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Editing, Sound, VFX, Adapted Screenplay, and Lady Gaga and BloodPop’s original song “Hold My Hand”.

Rotten Tomatoes revealed that the film landed a 96 per cent certified fresh grade from critics off 464 reviews and a 99 per cent fresh on their audience metre.

Other films that made it to the top 10 list are The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, and Turning Red, among others.

Last year, Top Gun: Maverick surpassed Titanic at the North American box office and made history by becoming the seventh biggest film ever at the domestic box office, which counts the US and Canada, having earned $662m (£557m) in ticket sales.

On a global level, the film surpassed $900m (£737m) at the box office, and touched the $1bn threshold.

Maverick has enjoyed strong reviews following its release, with Cruise’s performance and the film’s aerial stunt work receiving particular praise.

In a four-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey said: “Top Gun: Maverick really isn’t packed with the kind of craven nostalgia that we’re used to these days. It’s smarter, subtler, and wholly more humanistic.

(AP)

“The film is a true legacy sequel.”

Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer also feature in the film alongside Cruise.

Last month, Connelly was pushing for Cruise to receive an Oscar nod for Best Actor.

“He’s extraordinary,” she said.

“He does an amazing job in the movie. He’s extraordinary as a person and fantastic as an actor, and I think that he is just perfect. He embodies that character so beautifully, and I think he absolutely deserves it.

“I think that the film is a really well-made film and it’s really hard to make a film like that,” Connelly continued.

“Also, thinking about Tom’s work, think of the things that he did for that role. Besides all the stuff on the ground and how wonderful he is in those scenes and creating those relationships… I think the relationship he has with Miles’s character is so beautiful and moving. But the work that he did to accomplish those flying sequences, it’s something else.”