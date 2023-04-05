Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Celebrities from across the world of TV, film and music have reacted as former US president Donald Trump was arrested and arraigned in court.

On Tuesday evening (4 April), Trump pleaded “not guilty” to 34 counts against him, before Judge Juan Merchan at a Lower Manhattan courthouse.

The felony charges relate to falsified business records surrounding a “hush money” payment made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels.

Trump is now the first US president to ever face criminal charges. Following his appearance in court, he lashed out at the judge’s family, and branded District Attorney Alvin Bragg a “criminal”.

You can follow the latest updates on Trump’s legal battle here.

Among the celebrities to react to the development were late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, filmmaker Rob Reiner and actor Whoopi Goldberg.

“M-aking A-rraignments G-reat A-gain,” Hamill wrote on Twitter, sharing a satirical music video from YouTube creator Randy Rainbow.

Responding to Trump’s attack on the family of Judge Merchan, Hamill wrote: “‘When you have the facts on your side, argue the facts. When you have the law on your side, argue the law.’ When you have neither, target the judge’s family.”

Reiner simply wrote: “Trump = F***ed.”

Speaking on The View, Goldberg described the occasion as “sad”, prompting a debate among her co-stars.

“It’s the first time in any of our lifetimes, and I don’t think any of us could have really imagined this,” the Sister Act star added.

Kimmel shared a photo of Jared Kuschner, Trump’s son-in-law and former aide, alongside the caption: “When all your dads end up in jail.”

Community star Yvette Nicole Brown, meanwhile, shared images of Trump in court, claiming that he had “the look of an unrepentant criminal who has finally ‘found out’”.

“All the social media shenanigans @realDonaldTrump has been up to are being read into the official record too. They are not playing with him! You love to see it!” she added.

In a separate tweet, Brown wrote: “You know what @realDonaldTrump? With your long overdue indictment and arrest (first of MANY!) you have FINALLY made good on your promise. Watching your #PerpWalk has truly Made America Great Again.”