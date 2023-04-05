Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former president Donald Trump assailed the family judge presiding over his arraignment and District Attorney Alvin Bragg in a searing address on Tuesday after returning from his court appearance in New York earlier in the day.

Mr Trump addressed supporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida after he pled not guilty in the Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday. The former president was formally charged with 34 felonies related to alleged hush money payments during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Mr Trump assailed New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg, calling him a “failed district attorney.”

“The criminal is the district attorney because he illegally leaked massive amounts of grand jury information,” he said to loud applause. “For which he shouldn't be prosecuted, or at a minimum he should resign.”

Mr Trump called the investigation politically motivated.

The fomer president, who often took numerous pauses throughout his address, also blasted New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, who presided over his arraignment, also pointing out how his daughter worked for Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I have a Trump hating-judge with a Trump-hating wife and family whose daughter work for Kamala Harris,” he said. Mr Trump’s words came despite the fact that Judge Merchan warned him to stop making threatening posts on social media that could inflame tensions or incite violence.

The two have a history since Judge Merchan presided over the criminal tax fraud case of two Trump organisation subsidiaries and the criminal fraud case against the company’s chief financial officer.

But Judge Merchan did not impose a gag order on Mr Trump. Prosecutors have reportedly sought a January 2024 court date, which Mr Trump’s attorneys opposed since they considered it too soon.

Along with the arraignment in Manhattan, Mr Trump also decried the investigation from the district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state. Mr Trump defended his call to Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to help him move the state in his favor.

“This fake case was brought only to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election and it should be dropped immediately,” he said.

Mr Trump also faces an investigation from Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith for his handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate and his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, including the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

The former president criticised the FBI’s execution of a search warrant to obtain classified documents at his home last year.

“We were negotiating in very good faith, proper way in order to return some or all of the documents that I openly and in very plain sight brought with me to Mara Lago from our beautiful White House just as virtually every other president has done in the past,” he said.