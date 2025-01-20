Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has confirmed what name his three handpicked “special envoys” for Hollywood will to be referred to as going forward.

Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th US president on Monday (January 20) but prior to his return to the White House, gave Jon Voight, Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson unique, made-up roles in a bid to make Hollywood “bigger, better and stronger than ever before!”

Although Trump originally said that the trio would be “Special Envoys,” he said during his “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” on Sunday that people will now have to call them “Mr Ambassador”.

“Also with us tonight is a great actor, tremendously talented guy, Jon Voight, who’s great, and a friend of mine,” said Trump, during his hour-long speech in Washington DC. “And Sylvester Stallone is here – great guy. And you know I got Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone, and Jon Voight to become ambassadors to Hollywood, California, to put it back on track. So they’re all ambassadors. You have to refer to them as ambassadors, ‘Mr. Ambassador.’”

Voight, who has been an outspoken supporter of Trump for many years, made an appearance during the rally, saying that the next president “will make America great again, safe again. We the people will honour our flag again”. The 86-year-old also hailed Trump’s election triumph as the “greatest win of all time — the victory we were all fighting for to save our country, our democracy. I’m so grateful to say that Donald J Trump is the 47th president of the United States”.

Jon Voight speaks at Donald Trump’s victory rally on January 19, 2025 ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, Mel Gibson revealed that he wasn’t aware that he was getting the role until Trump made the announcement on Truth Social.

Speaking to Variety, the 69-year-old, who has been a vocal supporter of Trump, said that he learnt the news at the same time as everyone else.

“I got the tweet at the same time as all of you and was just as surprised. Nevertheless, I heed the call. My duty as a citizen is to give any help and insight I can. Any chance the position comes with an Ambassador’s residence?” Gibson told the publication.

Stallone emerged as a Trump supporter after the election, calling the next president “a mythical character” and his election win a feat that nobody else “in the world could have pulled off”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The positions are not official government positions and, as Hollywood is part of the US, it’s unclear exactly what the three will do as “special ambassadors”. It should be noted that special ambassadors and envoys are typically chosen to respond to troubled hot spots like the Middle East, not California.