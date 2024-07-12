Peta activists disrupt Twisters premiere with protests over rodeo scenes

Support truly

A group of animal rights demonstrators descended on the Hollywood premiere of Twisters on Thursday (11 July) to protest rodeo scenes in the film.

Anyone But You actor Glen Powell, 35, stars in the forthcoming sequel to the original 1996 film Twister – set for UK release on 17 July – alongside Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones, 26, as a social media star stormchaser who attempts to track tornadoes for the thrill.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) shared photos of their protestors at the film’s Los Angeles premiere to X/Twitter, holding signs with slogans reading “calves’ necks are twisters at rodeos” and “rodeos are waking nightmares for animals”.

The activists were seemingly objecting to the film’s depiction of a rodeo, and demanding that Universal Pictures feature a disclaimer about the “torment” of animals at such events.

A statement from Peta posted on X/Twitter said: “Don’t get it twisted: rodeos are cruel! We demand a disclaimer!

“It’s time for a reality check. Twisters’ rodeo date scene glorifies torment, violence, and death of animals.”

In photos and videos shared by Peta, Powell is seen posing for pictures with the protestors and dancing to their chants of “Shame on you”. Signs were also held up by people wearing cow masks that read “animals have heart attacks at rodeos”.

Once the cast were brought on stage by the film’s director, Lee Isaac Chung, to introduce the film ahead of the screening, a protester reportedly “ran down the aisle and rushed the stage”, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The female protester rushed towards the stage while shouting “there’s no excuse for animal abuse, the film needs a disclaimer”, a witness told People.

Security then tackled the demonstrator to the floor and she was placed in handcuffs by police, the outlet reported.

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell in ‘Twisters' ( Warner Bros )

A spokesperson for Peta said: “While tornado chasers voluntarily risk their lives, the terrified animals who are mercilessly bullied in rodeo arenas and forced to recreate distressing scenarios for movies have no choice.

“PETA is calling on Universal Pictures to at least give viewers of this inhumane film the facts, which are that animals endure grievous injuries and agonising deaths just so humans can play cowboy.”

The Independent has contacted representatives at Universal Pictures for comment.

Additional reporting by PA