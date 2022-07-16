UK cinema chain Showcase has offered free entry to red-haired people during the heatwave.

The Met Office has warned that temperatures could reach 40C next week for the first time in UK history.

On Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 July, red-haired people – whom studies have found to be more sensitive to the sun than others – will be able to see a film at any Showcase cinema for free.

One ticket per red-haired person can be claimed per day, at local box offices, and there will be no reimbursements for previously purchased tickets.

Mark Barlow, UK general manager for Showcase Cinemas, said: “While the UK enjoys some much-needed sunny weather, we know how hard some people find the heat.

“That’s why, to tackle the heatwave, we’re offering redheads free entry to our cinema screens this Monday and Tuesday, so they’ll be able to enjoy some of the amazing films on offer in the comfort of our air-conditioned cinema screens and ensure they stay protected from the sun.”

Chris Hemsworth in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ (Marvel Studios)

Films screening at cinemas on Monday and Tuesday include Chris Hemsworth-starrer Thor: Love and Thunder, the biopic Elvis, Top Gun: Maverick, The Gray Man, Lightyear and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

