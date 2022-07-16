✕ Close UK hot weather: How to stay cool in a heatwave

The Met Office has issued its first ever red warning for extreme heat for many parts of England which means the extreme weather could lead to “serious illness or danger to life”.

Grahame Madge, Met Office spokesman, said: “We’ve just issued a red warning for extreme heat for Monday and Tuesday which is the first such warning ever issued.

“This is potentially a very serious situation.”

It comes as the UK is set to declare its first ever Level 4 national emergency over a heatwave as temperatures could soar past 40C next week.

The top alert level warns fit and healthy people could fall ill and even die due to the extreme heat.

It is only meant to be declared when a heatwave is “so severe” or “prolonged” that its impacts extend beyond the health sector – which is currently under pressure due to soaring temperatures.

Elsewehere, hospitals have made the decision to cancel surgeries due to “very high temperatures”.