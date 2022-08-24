‘Yea please’: Val Kilmer says he’d be interested in reprising his role as Batman
Actor played the superhero in 1995 film ‘Batman Returns’
Val Kilmer has expressed an interest in reprising his role as Batman in a future DC project.
The actor starred as the caped superhero in the 1995 film Batman Forever but has not appeared as the character in any films since.
In an email interview with IGN entertainment manager Jim Vejvoda, Kilmer revealed some past films that he’d like to do a modern-day version of, if given the opportunity.
“Heat would be fun,” he began, in reference to the 1995 crime thriller. “I love Michael Mann. We get along great and we have a great deal of trust.”
Then, the interviewer questioned whether he’d participate in a “multiverse” scenario, in the vein of Spider-Man: No Way Home featuring Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire all as Spider-Man.
“Specifically, we now have multiple universes in comic book movies where actors who've played Batman or Spider-Man in the past team up with the current actor playing the role. Would you have any interest in playing Batman/Bruce Wayne again even in a cameo?” IGN asked.
“Yea please,” Kilmer wrote in response.
In another collision of story universes, Michael Keaton, who played the caped crusader in Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992), will feature in The Flash, scheduled to arrive in cinemas in 2023.
Keaton had also returned to the role for Batgirl, but the film’s cancellation earlier this month means that his performance may never be seen by fans.
