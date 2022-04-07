Vanessa Hudgens claimed she has encountered ghosts throughout her life.

During an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show, the 33-year-old actor said that she’s had “a lot” of past experiences that involve spirits and ghosts.

“I remember getting ready for school when I was eight years old, and there was, like – you know those ducks that, like, is like the duck thing that you pull? It’s a toy?” she said. “There was one of those on the dining room table and I started walking and it just started going alongside me.

“I kind of shut it down for a while because it’s scary,” Hudgens added. “The unknown is scary. But recently I was like, ‘No, this is a gift and something that I have the ability to do, so I’m going to lean into it’.”

The Tick, tick...boom! actor also revealed details of her “spirit box” which helps her “scan radio frequencies really quickly”.

“[There is] something about the electricity that it creates allows spirits to speak through it,” she said.

Vanessa Hudgens in New York City on 6 September 2019 (Getty Images)

In 2011, Hudgens told People that she was visited by an unearthly presence while filming Journey 2: The Mysterious Island in North Carolina.

“North Wilmington is one of the oldest, most haunted places in North America,” she had said.

She had also claimed that she attempted to chase the ghost for some time.

“I was chasing around my ghost for like 10 minutes solid, and then it got way too freaky, and I just left,” she said. “I feel like [the ghost] might have lost a husband at war and she’s waiting for her man to come back to her.”

“It was definitely a female spirit. I could tell,” Hudgens said of her experience.