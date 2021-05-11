An old social media post in which a user appears to have accurately predicted the opening scene of the Venom 2 trailer has gone viral.

The trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released yesterday (10 May) with Tom Hardy reprising his role as Eddie Brock, who became fused with an alien symbiote in 2018’s Venom.

In the wake of its release, however, one user shared a year-old Tumblr post in which they appeared to have eerily predicted the trailer’s opening scene.

Twitter user @Ashidaii shared an old Tumblr post they previously wrote that reads: “I want Venom 2 to start off with a peppy song playing while Eddie makes breakfast or something.

“It should have visual gags such as Venom opening the fridge for him to retrieve eggs while he’s at the stove to show how their relationship has developed between the first and second movie and how they really are in sync and in a mutualistic symbiosis thanks.”

In the opening scenes of the trailer, Eddie is seen attempting to cook breakfast in a messy home with Venom’s “arms” attached to him.

The alien’s limbs help to open the fridge, crack eggs into a pan and pour milk into the smoothie machine – all the while creating chaos.

George and Ira Gershwin’s upbeat 1937 classic “Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off” plays on the radio while Venom sings along off-key.

The song’s message of two dissimilar people managing to get along is comically mirrored as audiences witness Eddie and Venom attempting to co-exist.

Sharing a screenshot of their old Tumblr post on Twitter, @Ashidaii wrote: “I manifested the venom 2 trailer.”

The screenshot was reshared by Twitter user @PatiCmak who posted it alongside the newly released trailer. Their post has since received over 43,000 likes.

“Sony & Marvel owe that blogger money,” joked one user, while someone else added: “They read this post and went ‘you know what, that’s actually a very good idea.’”

The original Venom was released in 2018 and received an mixed reception from fans and critics. Its sequel will introduce the popular comic book villain Carnage aka Cletus Kasady, played by Woody Harrelson.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is slated for a theatrical release on 24 September.