Marvel fans have being left feeling extremely excited by Venom 2’s post-credits scene.

The new film, titled Venom: Let There be Carnage, has finally been released after several delays. It unites Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock with the alien symbiote now living within him (voiced by Hardy).

On villain duties in the film is Woody Harrelson, who plays the deranged prisoner Cletus Kasady.

However, while the film is getting mixed reviews, many fans have agreed that it’s worth seeing for the post-credits scene alone.

*Major spoilers follow – you have been warned*

Those hoping that the film would tie Venom, a character owned by Sony, into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will be left feeling very satisfied.

The end scene shows Eddie and Venom in a hotel room, watching a Mexican soap opera, when they are transported to a different universe. In place of the soap opera on the TV screen is J Jonah Jameson’s news report that Peter Parker is Spider-Man, as seen at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock (and Venom) in ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ (Sony Pictures Releasing / Marvel Studios)

It’s believed that Doctor Strange’s spell-gone-wrong seen in the trailer for forthcoming Spider-Man film, No Way Home, has brought Eddie and Venom to the MCU alongside other characters, including Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe).

In the scene, Eddie has no idea who Peter Parker is – however, Venom does. “This guy,” he exclaims, before licking the screen.

People were left overjoyed by the twist.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is in cinemas now.