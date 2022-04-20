Vin Diesel has shared the title of the tenth film in the Fast and Furious franchise in a new social media post.

The actor announced the news to his followers on Wednesday (20 April) with a promotional graphic, showing the title to be Fast X.

Following the release of the ninth edition of the long-running racing franchise last June, Fast X is slated to be in cinemas on 19 May 2023.

Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the movies, implied that production on the film had just started.

He added “Day one...” as the caption, before adding a prayer hands emoji.

Many familiar faces from the Fast “family” will be returning for the tenth instalment, including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, and Ludacris.

It was also announced earlier this month that Captain Marvel star Brie Larson would be joining the franchise as a brand new character.

In his announcement of Larson’s addition to the Fast world, Diesel teased her character to be “timeless and amazing”.

Describing the actor, he told fans: “Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie.”

