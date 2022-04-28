A video from Vin Diesel, posted the day before Justin Lin quit as Fast & Furious 10 director, is being highlighted online.

It was announced on Tuesday (26 April) that Lin had made the “difficult decision” to step away as director of the final two instalments in the film series.

Lin has directed five of the car-racing franchise’s movies, and returned after a two-film break for last year’s ninth outing, F9.

On Monday (25 April), days before Lin announced his decision to exit the film, lead star Diesel shared a video alongside the filmmaker.

The clip has been shared online in the wake of the news for the fact that Diesel is extremely enthusiastic while Lin appears notably dejected. Some have joked that it looks like disel is “holding Lin hostage”.

Diesel asks Lin where he’s “been” to which Lin replies: “Week one. Just finished week one.” Diesel asks: “How does it feel?” Lin says that “it feels like the beginning of, uh... of an epic... ending”.

The actor continues: “Is it fair to say this is going to be the best one?” Here, Lin, looking rather uncertain, says: “In my heart, yes.”

Diesel’s video was highlighted on Twitter by user @ Cade_Onder, who wrote: “This is from less than a week ago on the set of Fast X. Vin Diesel looks like he’s holding Justin Lin hostage and he’s already thinking to himself, ‘I have to get out of here.’”

Awkward video shows Vin Diesel hyping up ‘Fast X’ unaware that Justin Lin is about to quit as director (Instagram)

It is likely Lin had already come to his decision at the time the video was posted. Though he’s stepping away from the direction of the project, Lin, who co-wrote the new film with Dan Mazeau, will stay on board as a producer.

“With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X, while remaining with the project as a producer,” Lin explained in the statement.

“Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases.”

Before signing off, Lin mentioned his pride in being involved in creating a franchise that features a diverse cast.

“On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history,” he said.

“I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the Fast family.”

Fast & Furious 10, officially titled Fast X, is expected to arrive in cinemas on 19 May 2023.