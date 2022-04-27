Director Justin Lin has exited his role on the tenth Fast and Furious film just days after the start of production.

In a statement released on the franchise’s official social media accounts, Lin shared that he’d made the “difficult decision” to step away from his position at the head of forthcoming film, Fast X.

Lin has directed five of the car-racing franchise’s lucrative movies, returning after a two-film break for last year’s ninth outing, F9.

He also co-wrote the latest instalment with Dan Mazeau. Though he’s stepping away from the direction of the project, Lin will stay on as a producer.

“With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X, while remaining with the project as a producer,” Lin explained in the statement.

“Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases.”

Before signing off, Lin mentioned his pride in being involved in creating a franchise that features a diverse cast.

“On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history,” he said.

“I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the Fast family.”

Fast X is expected to arrive in cinemas on 19 May 2023.