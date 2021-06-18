Vin Diesel has not ruled out the possibility of Paul Walker’s daughter appearing in the Fast and Furious films.

Walker – who starred opposite Diesel as Brian O’Conner in the franchise – died aged 40 in a car crash in 2013.

Ahead of the forthcoming release of Fast and Furious 9 later this month, Diesel has opened up about Walker’s daughter Meadow potentially joining the cast in the future.

When asked by E! Entertainment whether the 22-year-old may make her franchise debut in a forthcoming instalment, the action star said: “I would not count anything out.”

He added: “Without giving you all of the secrets of Fast 10, let’s just say nothing’s ruled out.”

Meadow was 14 years old at the time of Walker’s death and has since gone on to become a model, walking for major fashion houses such as Givenchy.

Following Walker’s death, which occurred during the filming of Fast and Furious 7, the actor’s brothers Cody and Caleb stepped in to film his character’s final scenes with the aid of CGI.

Fast and Furious 7 was released in 2015 and saw Walker’s character drive off into the sunset in an emotional finale.

Speaking about honouring his late co-star and friend, Diesel said: “When the tragedy happened back in 2013, we stopped filming Furious 7 for about five months because we were wrapping our heads around what we were going to do while mourning.

“And the studio accepted a bold decision, which was to allow the character to exist in our mythology. And to end that alone [without Walker], you have to honour that. On a personal level, we started this franchise together.”

He concluded: “Alongside us starting the franchise, we started a brotherhood. Our brotherhood will outlast the franchise.”

The 53-year-old also recently fuelled rumours that he will be making his Avatar debut in the James Cameron franchise.