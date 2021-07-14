Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen teases WandaVision’s connection to Doctor Strange 2

Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen has discussed the link between the forthcoming Doctor Strange sequel and her hit Disney Plus series WandaVision.

Olsen is set to appear as Wanda Maximoff in Doctor Strange in the Muliverse of Madness, out next year.

Speaking to The Wrap, she said: “Without WandaVision, Doctor Strange wouldn’t make sense.

“I do feel like it fully leads into where we find her. It feels totally connected to the series.”

Yesterday, WandaVision secured 23 nominations at the 2021 Emmy Awards, including in the Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series (Elizabeth Olsen), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series (Paul Bettany), and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series (Kathryn Hahn) categories.

Don Cheadle was also nominated for his supporting role in the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

You can find a full list of all of this year’s Emmy nominees here.

It has been speculated that Olsen’s character will feature as the main villain in Doctor Strange 2, having gained access to new powers and spells at the end of WandaVision.

Earlier this year, Marvel boss Kevin Feige claimed that Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange, was supposed to appear in WandaVision’s finale as a cameo.

However, the appearance was nixed over fears that it would have “taken away from Wanda”.

WandaVision is available to stream now on Disney Plus. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out next year.