Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Warren Beatty: Bonnie and Clyde star sued for allegedly coercing sex with a 14-year-old in 1973

Filing accuses the actor and producer of sexual battery, sexual assault and sex with a minor

Louis Chilton
Thursday 10 November 2022 09:01
Warren Beatty explains how he got Best Picture announcement wrong

Warren Beatty is being sued for allegedly engaging in coercive sex with a minor in an incident dating back to 1973.

The 85-year-old actor was named only as “Defendant Doe” in the lawsuit. The filing did, however, specify that the “renowned and well-known actor and producer” in question had been nominated for an Oscar in 1967 for his role as Clyde in Bonnie and Clyde.

According to plaintiff Kristina Hirsch, Beatty approached her on the set of a movie when she was just 14. Beatty was 35 years old at the time.

He soon provided her with his phone number and told her to give him a call.

“Plaintiff was thrilled by the attention and invitation from defendant Doe,” read the Los Angeles superior court filing, which was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “The teenage Plaintiff did as the movie star instructed her to, and called defendant Doe soon after their first meeting.”

Recommended

The document alleges that Beatty “used his position and status as an adult and a Hollywood movie star to coerce sexual contact with plaintiff on multiple occasions, including oral sex, simulated sex and finally coerced sexual intercourse with the minor child”.

According to the filing, Beatty went on to coerce her into sex on multiple occasions across 1973. She has now accused Beatty of sexual battery, sexual assault and sex with a minor.

Hirsch also claimed the trauma of Beatty’s relationship with her had resulted in long-term physical, psychological and emotional distress.

The lawsuit was filed under a 2019 California law that allowed people to file claims of child sexual abuse that fall outside the usual statute of limitations, for a three-year window that ends in January.

Beatty is yet to make any statement on the allegations.The Independent has contacted a representative of Beatty for comment.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in