Harry Potter reunion: What day and time will Return to Hogwarts be available to watch in the UK?
UK and US viewers will be able to stream the special on 1 January
Harry Potter fans around the world are gearing up for the forthcoming reunion special.
The cast of the fantasy franchise will celebrate the first film’s 20th anniversary with a one-off special titled Return to Hogwarts.
Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will be joined by fellow cast members including Tom Felton, Ralph Fiennes and Helena Bonham Carter to reminisce about their time working together.
The eight films – beginning with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and ending with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II – spanned 10 years, from 2001 to 2011.
Radcliffe was 11 years old when he first portrayed the orphaned wizard. In the final film, he was 22 while his character was 17.
How can I watch Return to Hogwarts?
US viewers will be able to stream the special from midnight on New Year’s Day (1 January) on HBO Max, the network’s streaming service.
Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the special exclusively on Sky and the streaming service NOW.
The special will be arrive on Sky and NOW platforms at 8.05am GMT on Saturday, 1 January.
Return to Hogwarts will also air on Sky Showcase at 8.00pm that evening (1 January).
A number of details from the reunion have been shared ahead of the special’s release later this week.
Radcliffe revealed a flirty note that he wrote to an older cast member on the last day of filming, while Watson detailed the moment she “fell in love” with Felton on set.
