Sequel to beloved 2000s comedy teased by star after years of fan demand

White Chicks fans better buckle up because it looks like the Wayans brothers are interested in going undercover once again in a long-awaited sequel to the beloved 2004 crime comedy.

It’s been over 20 years since Shawn and Marlon Wayans starred in the cult classic movie about a pair of Black FBI agents who go undercover as two blonde, white sisters. In that time, Marlon says one of his most asked questions from fans is: “When are you doing the [White Chicks] sequel?”

“People love that movie, and I think it’s time,” he told Good Morning America during a recent red-carpet interview. “So let’s get Scary Movie 6 done and then we’re gonna bring all the white chicks in.”

The Independent understands Marlon’s comments are not a direct confirmation of a sequel.

This isn’t the first time Marlon has expressed interest in bringing back White Chicks. “I think we’ve tightened up so much that we need to loosen our ties a bit and laugh a little bit,” he told Variety in 2021, adding: “I don’t think Hollywood understands what a juggernaut White Chicks 2 would be.”

He later told The Hollywood Reporter: “Me and my brothers have been talking. So if things go right, we hope to do a White Chicks 2.”

Marlon Wayans has seemingly confirmed that he and his brother Shawn are ‘gonna bring all the white chicks’ back for a long-awaited sequel ( Joseph Lederer/Wayans Bros/Revolution/Kobal/Shutterstock )

Last year, the brothers delighted Scary Movie fans with the news that they were going to reboot the parody horror franchise.

Both Marlon and Shawn starred in the first two Scary Movie films, which they wrote and produced with their older brother Keenen Ivory Wayans, who also directed the films.

It also starred Anna Faris, Regina Hall, and Carmen Electra.

The franchise’s third and fourth movies were later directed by David Zucker after the Wayans Brothers fell out with Harvey Weinstein and Miramax Films. They then accused Weinstein of “snatching” the franchise.

“They were terrible people. Terrible people,” Marlon previously told Men’s Journal of Harvey and “his evil, ugly brother Bob.”

“They took the franchise from us, took it from us. And then they stole the idea for the third one. They took it from us and gave it to somebody else because we couldn’t make a deal. So, they gave it to somebody else, and they didn’t tell us. We read about it in the papers.”

Director Malcolm D. Lee then took over to direct the fifth film, which was released in 2015.

Scary Movie 6 will hit theaters on June 12, 2026, Marlon announced in January. “Much needed laughter coming your way,” he shared at the time.