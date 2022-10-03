Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whoopi Goldberg has responded to a critique of her latest role in the new biopic, Till.

The 66-year-old actor stars as Alma Carthan in the drama about the true story of 14-year-old Emmett Till and his mother’s fight for justice after his brutal murder by white men in 1955.

During Monday’s (3 October) episode of The View, while speaking about the importance of her forthcoming film, which releases in cinemas on 14 October, Goldberg took a moment to address a since-redacted comment in a Daily Beast review.

“I have to say something because there was a young lady who writes for one of the magazines, and she was distracted by my fat suit in her review,” the host said.

“I don’t really care how you felt about the movie, but you should know that was not a fat suit, that was me.”

Goldberg further explained: “That was steroids. Remember last year? I assume you don’t watch the show, or you would’ve known that was not a fat suit. But I just want to let you know that it’s ok to not be a fan of a movie, but you want to leave people’s looks out.

“So just comment on the acting, and if you have a question, ask somebody. Because I’m sure, you didn’t mean to be demeaning.”

Whoopi Goldberg (ABC The View/ Twitter screenshot)

Months before Till began production in September 2021, Goldberg revealed that she had been in the hospital dealing with sciatica, which she described at the time as “a bulging disc in your back and it impacts the sciatic nerve, which sends pain down your leg”.

Oftentimes, sciatica pain is treated with steroid injections to reduce inflammation of the nerve roots. The use of steroids can affect the body’s metabolism, which can lead to weight gain.

Till is scheduled to release in select cinemas on 14 October, followed by a general release on 28 October.