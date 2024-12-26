Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Oscar-nominated Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay has said he wouldn’t be surprised to see Wicked banned in America given the country’s current political trajectory.

McKay, 56, made the bold assumption on X/Twitter on Monday (December 23), calling Part 1 of Jon M. Chu’s blockbuster smash, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, “one of the most radical big studio Hollywood movies ever made.”

“I know Part 2 swings back to the center a bit,” he said of the second half of the musical epic coming to theaters on November 21, 2025, “but Part 1 is nakedly about radicalization in the face of careerism, fascism, propaganda.”

Responding to a surprised commenter who said they hadn’t seen Wicked yet because they thought it looked more like “American fantasy, franchise-wringing and CGI fare,” McKay said: “I think you’ll be shocked. If America keeps going on the track it is I wouldn’t be surprised to see the movie banned in 3-5 years.”

He went on to compare Wicked to a handful of 20th-century classics, including The Sound of Music, Citizen Kane, Bridge on the River Kwai and The Searchers, as well as newer fare such as The Hunger Games, which he labeled “incredibly left wing.”

“What’s really striking about Wicked Part 1 is that it’s coming out NOW when America has never been more right wing and propagandized,” he added. “And yes, I know the theatrical production and the book are much older so part of the timing is a coincidence but still…”

Adam McKay says he wouldn’t be surpriesd if America bans ‘Wicked’ in 3-5 years ( Getty Images/Universal Pictures )

Replying to one critic who shared a picture of a hand touching grass, The Big Short director retorted: “Yeah, I’m so crazy for thinking films, books or music could ever get banned in the U.S.”

He included a link to an article outlining every Texas school district book ban.

“They banned dozens of songs after 9/11 including ‘Imagine’ by one of the Beatles,” McKay noted.

In a separate response to a user mocking him for suggesting that the movie would be banned nationwide, the Step Brother director said: “Jesus dude. You really think I’m 100% saying the movie will for sure be banned to the point where no one can ever see it? The idea of shutting down non profits at the President’s discretion is in motion. Things r changing fast.”

Earlier this month, Chu’s record-breaking adaptation of the Broadway hit about two witches who forge an unlikely bond was briefly pulled from Kuwait cinemas, with a number of local outlets speculating the ban was due to the film’s LGBTQ+ casting.

McKay is well-known for directing political movies. His latest picture was the 2021 star-studded doomsday satire Don’t Look Up, which followed two astronomers who embark on a media campaign to warn mankind of an incoming meteor set to destroy Earth.

He also directed the 2018 political satire Vice about former U.S. president Dick Cheney.