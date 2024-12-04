Mattel sued for misprinting porn site link on Wicked Barbie doll packaging

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mattel has been sued by a South Carolina resident over the company’s accidental printing of a porn site link on its Wicked doll packaging.

After the toy company conglomerate launched its limited-edition Barbie dolls in collaboration with Universal Picture’s new Wicked adaptation, eagle-eyed shoppers noticed that one of the websites printed on the boxes linked to a similarly titled porn site.

According to a new class action lawsuit filed against Mattel, the URL directed the South Carolina parent’s daughter to an X-rated website that had “nothing to do with the Wicked dolls.”

The plaintiff claimed that Mattel didn’t offer her a refund and they alleged that the typo caused her and her child “emotional distress.”

“These scenes were hardcore, full on nude pornographic images depicting actual intercourse,” the lawsuit reads. “Plaintiff’s minor daughter immediately showed her mother the photographs and both were horrified by what they saw. If plaintiff had been aware of such an inappropriate defect in the product, she would not have purchased it.”

The plaintiff is seeking an unspecified amount in damages and equitable remedies.

The Independent has contacted Mattel for comment.

Wicked Barbie dolls were accidentally sold with a link to a porn site ( X/@just2goodYT) )

Mattel previously issued an apology to consumers in a statement to The Independent, saying: “Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel Wicked collection dolls, primarily sold in the U.S., which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page. We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this.”

The company advised consumers to “discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel Customer Service for further information.”

Following Wicked’s release in theaters, Universal’s chief marketing officer Michael Moses told Variety that he didn’t think the porn site controversy had any negative impact on the movie’s ticket sales.

“I don’t think that all press is good press. I always categorize incidents between what might actually damage the desire to see the movie and what might not,” he said. “I think that was an example of one that’s an anecdote more than a threat.”

The film, starring Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, is estimated to have earned an unprecedented $420 million at the domestic box office over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The milestone comes after it had already raked in an impressive $114 million during its opening weekend, making it the most successful screen adaptation of any musical in history. Into the Woods, which was released in 2014, previously held the record at $31 million.

Wicked — out in theaters now — has been a hit with critics and audiences alike, with many fans calling for Oscar consideration for both Grande and Erivo.

The “movie is fun and well acted,” The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey lauded in her three-star review. “Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande showcase phenomenal vocal ability in this adaptation of the blockbuster musical.”