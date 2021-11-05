James Corden’s name trended on social media soon after Wicked announced it has cast its two leads – though he was not one of them.

It was announced yesterday (4 November) that the forthcoming film, an adaptation of the hit stage musical, has cast Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

Shortly after the news broke, Twitter was soon inundated with people imploring the Late Late host to “stay away” from the project.

Corden, a TV personality with a divisive reputation, has become known in recent years for his involvement in multiple screen musicals, including Into the Woods, Cats, The Prom, and The Prom, several of which were torn apart by critics.

“I need James Corden to stay at least 500 feet away from this project at all times,” wrote one Wicked fan.

“They better not cast James Corden in this Wicked musical,” wrote another.

“I swear to god, if James Corden is not cast as the Wizard in the Wicked movie, I might go see it,” quipped one Twitter user.

“To Wicked Producers – Cast a Movie Musical Without James Corden Challenge,” joked someone else.

The film is scheduled to begin production next year, with a release date yet to be confirmed.