Kristin Chenoweth, who played Glinda in Wicked on Broadway, has defended the new movie after the One Million Moms group called for a boycott of the film over its gay storylines.

The conservative group is asking parents to pledge to not see Jon M Chu’s mega-hit movie musical due to it “pushing the LGBTQ agenda on families, particularly children”.

“Of course, the musical contains a tremendous amount of witchcraft and sorcery, and that content prompts most parents to avoid taking their children to see Wicked. But the film also shows not-so-discrete crossdressing and men crushing on men, which parents may not expect,” the petition states.

“Instead of an uplifting Broadway musical about friendship and family, talents and resources were used to create a dark movie that also pushes wokeness.”

Responding to the petition, Chenoweth wrote on Instagram: “Everyone knows the ‘One Million Moms’ are a mere few hundred. Maybe. It’s called entertainment. Artistry. I am a Christian woman [who] originated the role of Glinda and all the silliness that these women spew [is] out of hate.

“No no no. I can’t help it: I try to love em anyways. For they don’t get it. For anyone who wants to see girl power, then go so WICKED. Onstage or in a movie theatre.”

Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande, with director Jon M Chu, right, on the set of the film ( © Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved. )

The new movie, which is the biggest box office success of any Broadway adaptation in history, stars Ariana Grande as Galinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

Last month, Grande and Erivo revealed they have a theory about the underlying themes of sexuality in Wicked – that Glinda the Good Witch “might be a little in the closet”.

In an interview with The Gay Times ahead of the premiere, Grande and Erivo discussed the inherent queerness of both Wicked and the world of Oz created by author L Frank Baum.

“Every day in the Emerald City is a Pride parade, right?” Grande said. “Even, like, the chickens. Those chickens are gay.”

Grande even went on to suggest that Shiz University’s goat professor Dr Dillamond, played by Peter Dinklage, is a “gay icon”.

As for the Wicked fans who “ship” Glinda and Elphaba being in a romantic relationship, the pair admitted that their theories weren’t far off.

“I think Elfie, she goes wherever the wind goes. I think she loves Glinda, I think she loves love,” Erivo said. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with celebrating the deep connection that both of them have. They do have a real relationship, it is true love, which is probably why people are shipping it because what they build with each other is an unbreakable bond.”

Grande explained that their characters provide “such a safe space for one another, which is what all relationships should be.”

“So, you know, whether it’s romantic or platonic – Glinda might be a little in the closet – but if there were a time, you never know. Give it a little more time,” she added.