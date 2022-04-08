Will Smith responds to Oscars ban after Chris Rock slap
The actor has been barred from the Oscars for a decade
Will Smith has responded to his 10 year ban from the Oscars.
In a new statement, via The Washington Post, the actor commented: “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”
Earlier today (April 8) the Academy revealed the dramatic consquences for the actor, who slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles on 27 March.
The Academy’s board met to decide Smith’s fate, in a meeting which was fast tracked. In an open letter released after the meeting, Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson wrote that this year’s Oscars “were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr Smith exhibit on stage.”
They continued: “This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy. We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.”
Smith resigned from the Academy on April 1, five days after the incident.
In his resignation letter, Smith commented: “I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”
He continued: “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies