Oscars co-host Amy Schumer has said she is “still triggered and traumatised” over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during Sunday night’s ceremony.

Schumer, who co-hosted the ceremony with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, also praised Rock for handling the altercation “like a pro”.

The 94th Academy Awards was upended when the Men in Black actor struck and swore at Rock in front of the ceremony’s A-list attendees, after the comedian joked about the appearance of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith, who went on to win the Best Actor Oscar for King Richard after the incident, has since issued a public apology to Rock, while Pinkett Smith shared a post on Instagram reading: “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.”

On Wednesday (30 March), Schumer addressed “The Slap” for the first time since she awkwardly joked about it during the live ceremony, writing on Instagram: “I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series Life and Beth and see me on tour this fall.

“But for real. Still triggered and traumatised. I love my friend Chris Rock and believe he handled it like a pro,” Schumer continued.

The Trainwreck actor commended Rock who “stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend Quest Love” after Smith slapped him.

Writing that she was “proud of myself and my co-hosts”, Schumer told her followers she was “waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed”.

In his apology to Rock, Smith said the comedian’s joke about his wife’s shaved head – which is related to the medical condition alopecia – had caused him to react “emotionally”, but said that “violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive”.

Magic Mike XXL star and Red Table Talk host Pinkett Smith has previously spoken about her struggles with alopecia and said it is what prompted her to shave her head.

The Academy has launched a formal review into his altercation with Rock during the ceremony saying in a statement that it “condemns the actions of Mr Smith” at the show.

In a letter to its members, the “outraged” Academy has promised to take “appropriate action” against Smith for his behaviour.

Additional reporting by Press Association