The Academy has promised “appropriate action” against Will Smith after he hit Chris Rock during Sunday night’s (27 March) live Oscars ceremony.

Smith, 53, swore at and slapped Rock while the comedian was onstage to present the Best Documentary Oscar at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The King Richard actor has, in a subsequent apology, explained that his reaction was triggered by Rock’s joke about the appearance of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Shortly after the altercation, the Academy condemned the violence in an online statement.

Now, the Oscars’ organising body has sent a letter to its members addressing the incident in greater detail and outlining a remedial course of action.

In the letter, obtained by Variety, Academy leadership has said they were “upset and outraged” that Smith’s actions eclipsed what was meant to be a “celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past last year.”

Signed by president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson, the letter read: “To be clear, we condemn Mr Smith’s actions that transpired Sunday night.”

“As outlined in our bylaws, the Academy’s Board of Governors will now make a determination on appropriate action for Mr Smith,” they wrote in the letter sent to Academy members, adding, “This must follow an official process that will take a few weeks.”

The moment when Will Smith struck Chris Rock onstage at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday (27 March) (Getty Images)

Smith on Monday apologised to Rock in a public statement posted on his Instagram profile, acknowledging: “I was out of line. I was wrong.”

Several celebrities, including Adam Sandler, Zoe Kravitz, and Jim Carrey have condemned Smith’s actions since Sunday night’s shock ceremony.

Rock is yet to issue a public statement on the matter.

Find the full list of 2022 Oscar winners here. See the latest updates and reactions from the dramatic ceremony here, and read about the biggest talking points here.