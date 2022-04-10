SNL star Colin Jost roasts Will Smith Oscars verdict in latest episode

Saturday Night Live questioned Will Smith’s punishment after the Academy reveals how it plans to discipline the actor for slapping Chris Rock.

In the latest episode of the sketch show, which aired on 9 April, Colin Jost addressed the subject during the Weekend Update segment.

A week after a “heartbroken” Smith resigned from the Academy, the board convened on Friday (8 April) to decide on what “consequences” the actor would face for the incident, which saw the actor hit Rock on stage and swear at him after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” Rock had joked, in a reference to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Pinkett Smith has been open about being diagnosed with alopecia.

Smith, who won the Best Actor prize later in the ceremony, hit Rock and shouted: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth.”

In a statement issued after the incident, the Academy “condemned” Smith’s actions, and said an investigation was being launched into prospective sanctions.

It has now been revealed that Smith will be banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years.

Speaking about the ruling on SNL, Jost quipped: “As punishment for slapping Chris Rock, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years. But is that a punishment?

“He can still be nominated. He can even win an award. He can even go to the after-party. He just doesn’t have to attend the four-hour ceremony where someone is definitely going to make fun of his wife again.”

Jost, who hosted the Emmys alongside fellow SNL star Michael Che, added: “Honestly, I think a real punishment would be to make Will Smith host next year’s Oscars. Because, trust me, nothing will make you question your choices in life more than hosting an awards show.”