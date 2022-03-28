Will Smith was filmed dancing to his own music at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hours after slapping Chris Rock on stage.

During Sunday (27 March) night’s explosive awards ceremony, Rock jokingly called Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith “GI Jane 2” in seeming reference to her bald head.

Pinkett Smith, who announced last year she had shaved her head after being diagnosed with alopecia, looked visibly unimpressed by the gag.

Smith then walked onto the stage and struck Rock, before returning to his seat and shouting: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth.”

After the ceremony, footage circulated on social media showing Smith dancing to his own song at VF’s star-studded after-party.

“Will Smith holding court at the Vanity Fair party, dancing to his hits,” The Hollywood Reporter’s editorial director Nekesa Mumbi Moody tweeted alongside a video from the event.

Variety’s executive editor Ramin Setoodeh also shared footage from the after party of Smith dancing to his 1997 hit single “Gettin' Jiggy wit It”.

The actor was also pictured posing with fans for photos at the event.

Just after the altercation, Smith joked that “you can’t invite people from Philly nowhere” on Instagram.

In a statement, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that they are aware that an incident took place at the Academy Awards but that no one involved has filed a report.

