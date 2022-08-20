Will Smith’s ex-wife hopes actor will receive ‘forgiveness’ after Oscars slap
‘You cannot heal without forgiveness,’ Sheree Zampino said
Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, has come out “in support” of the actor after the infamous Oscars slap earlier this year.
Smith struck presenter Chris Rock across the face at this year’s ceremony after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head.
Zampino – whom Smith was married to from 1992 to 1995 and shares son Trey Smith with – told The Daily Mail: “I hope people allow [Will] to be human,” said Zampino. “I really hope for that because I stand in support of him, we are on good terms.”
“You cannot heal without forgiveness,” she added.
Zampino, who stars in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, continued: “I hope with him – he’s been in the business since 16 with Fresh Prince Of Bel Air. He gives so generously, he puts love into everything he does, he’s so gracious, so kind, he has heart connection to his fans.”
In a YouTube video posted in late July, Smith answered fan questions regarding the March fiasco denying that his wife Pinkett Smith asked him to act on her behalf.
Elsewhere in the video, Smith touched upon the reason why he didn’t apologise to Rock soon after the incident while he was on stage receiving his first Best Actor Academy Award.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies