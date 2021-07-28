First look at Will Smith as father of Serena and Venus Williams in King Richard trailer

Will Smith is unveiled as Richard Williams in the first trailer for King Richard, a biopic about the father of tennis stars Serena and Venus.

The usually clean-cut rapper and actor has grown out his hair and beard for the film, which is inspired by the true story of the Williams sisters and their father.

In the trailer, Smith can be seen giving an emotional speech to Venus and Serena, saying: “You will be representing every little black girl on Earth.”

The film follows Richard as he sees his daughters’ potential to become sporting greats and take the family away from the tough streets of Compton.

It is not the first time Smith has played a real-life figure. He played Muhammad Ali in Michael Mann’s Ali and also gained acclaim for his role as Chris Gardner in The Pursuit of Happyness.

Serena and Venus are played by Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney, respectively.

King Richard is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and also stars Aunjanue Ellis and Jon Bernthal.

It is scheduled for release on 18 November 2021.