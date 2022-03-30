Police called to Will Smith’s LA mansion over drone sighting

Police were seen visiting Will Smith’s home in Los Angeles two days after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 ceremony.

According to Splash News, LA sheriffs were seen visiting the 53-year-old actor’s Calabasas mansion at 2.40pm on Tuesday (29 March).

Deputy Lizette Salcon, a spokesperson for the LA County Sheriff’s department, told Page Six that police arrived at Smith’s house after someone reported a drone flying through the neighbourhood.

Deputy Salcon did not confirm whether someone from the Smith household called in the complaint.

“We just sent that unit over there to try to locate the drone and see if there was a paparazzi or what was going on,” Ms Salcon told the outlet. “But when the deputies got there, they weren’t able to locate the drone. It had already left the area.”

On Sunday (27 March), the LAPD released a statement regarding Smith slapping Rock on stage at the Academy Awards.

Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.

Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage during the 94th Oscars (AFP via Getty Images)

“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head.

In response, Smith walked on stage and hit Rock, before yelling “keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth”.

After the ceremony, the Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement about the incident: “LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards programme. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report.”

It continued: “If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

On Monday (28 March), Smith issued an apology for slapping Rock at the Oscars.

“I was out of line and I was wrong,” read his statement.

The King Richard star said he knows jokes are part of his life as a public figure, and that “violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive”.

