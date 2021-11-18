Will Smith poses at the ‘Bad Boys for Life’ launching photocall in Madrid on 8 January 2020 (GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Will Smith is in London for a special evening of conversation with Idris Elba and special guests.

The night, ‘An Evening of Stories with Friends at the Savoy Theatre, London’, will see Smith open-up to Elba about his recent, candid memoir, Will.

A description of the evening adds: “For the first time, Will Smith opens up fully about his life, tracing his learning curve to a place where outer success, inner happiness, and human connection are aligned.”

It continues: “Joined by special guests, this will be an unforgettable evening sharing the profound journey that self-knowledge brings, a reckoning with all that your will can get you and all that it can leave behind.”

The event has now begun and has seen Smith reflecting on his childhood with Elba, how he became the Fresh Prince of Bel Air, meeting Jazzy Jeff and how he coped with seeing domestic violence in his childhood.

Follow below for all the stories from the evening.