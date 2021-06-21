Will Smith is ready to open up about his life story.

The Hollywood star will release his first memoir, titled Will, on 9 November.

Smith has said he is “finally ready” to release the memoir, after working on the book for two years.

Will is being published by Penguin Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House and co-authored by Mark Manson, the author of The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck.

It will chronicle Smith’s persona and professional career, from his upbringing in West Philadelphia to finding inner happiness and success in music, TV and in film, from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air series to blockbusters such as Independence Day, Men in Black, I Am Legend and the rom-com Hitch.

“My first book ever,” Smith wrote on his Instagram, sharing a pre-order link, along with the cover art, designed by New Orleans-based artist Brandon “BMike” Odums. Smith also tagged Manson, commenting: “Thank you for rockin’ with me!”

“It’s easy to manoeuvre the material world once you have conquered your own mind,” he said in a statement. “I believe that. Once you’ve learned the terrain of your own mind, every experience, every emotion, every circumstance, whether positive or negative, simply propels you forward, to greater growth and greater experience. That is true will. To move forward in spite of anything. And to move forward in a way that brings others with you, rather than leave them behind.”

Penguin Press said: “In Will, one of the most dynamic and globally-recognised entertainment forces of our time opens up fully about his life, tracing his learning curve to a place where outer success, inner happiness, and human connection are aligned.

“Along the way, Will tells the story in full of one of the most amazing rides through the worlds of music and film that anyone has ever had.”

They called the book “the product of a profound journey of self-knowledge, a reckoning with all that your will can get you and all that it can leave behind”.

Smith will also narrate the audiobook of Will from Penguin Random House Audio.

The 52-year-old married Jada Pinkett Smith, his second wife, in 1997 after meeting her when she auditioned for a role as his girlfriend in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. They have two children together: Jaden and Willow.

Smith also has a son, actor Willard “Trey” Smith III, with his first wife, Sheree Zampino.

Additional reporting by Associated Press.