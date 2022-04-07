Will Smith’s Oscars slap was ‘an assault’, Billy Crystal says

Nine-time Oscars host Billy Crystal has called Will Smith’s slap at the awards show “an assault” and “a most disturbing incident”.

During the 94th Academy Awards on 27 March, Smith walked on stage and struck presenter Chris Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about his wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith.

Five days after the incident (Friday 1 April), Smith made the decision to step down from the Academy.

In a recent appearance on Bob Costas’s chat show Back on the Record on HBO Max, Crystal called the altercation a “most disturbing incident, for sure. It was an assault. I’ve had experiences. I hosted the Grammys three times and I’ve been thrown things.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Smith for comment.

Crystal went on to talk about the importance of having a single host throughout a ceremony, a trend that is waning in popularity. “I sort of set myself up to host the show, really host the show, so you can tie it together,” Crystal said.

“So, whenever I see shows that it’s a no-host show, yeah, it went faster, but there’s nobody there to capitalise on anything and give the audience the feeling of there’s somebody in charge.”

Crystal previously poked fun at the slap at the end of his new Broadway show, Mr Saturday Night, The New York Post reported, telling the audience: “We got through a show and no one got slapped. Unbelievable.”

Rock has also faced criticism for his joke about Pinkett Smith, which was made at the expense of her baldness (caused by alopecia).

While Rock has yet to comment on the joke itself, sources reportedly told TMZ that he “had no idea” Pinkett Smith had alopecia.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Wednesday (6 April) that it will advance its annual meeting by 10 days in order to discuss possible sanctions for Smith.

Find the full list of 2022 Oscar winners here. See the latest updates and reactions from the dramatic ceremony here, and read about the biggest talking points here.