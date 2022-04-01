Andrew Garfield appears to mock Will Smith Oscars slap in new video

New video footage of Andrew Garfield appearing to mimic Will Smith hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars live ceremony has been shared online.

Smith, 53, slapped Rock while he was onstage presenting the Best Documentary Oscar at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (27 March).

In his subsequent apology to Rock, the King Richard actor said the 57-year-old comedian’s joke about “Jada’s medical condition” was too much for him to “bear”.

Pinkett Smith has previously spoken about shaving her head after being diagnosed with alopecia, an auto immune disease which causes excessive hairfall.

Celebrities including Adam Sandler, Jim Carrey, Tiffany Haddish, Zoë Kravitz, Wanda Sykes, and Ricky Gervais have all reacted to the “slap heard around the world” – being described as arguably the most shocking incident in the history of the Academy Awards.

Now, a short video clip appears to show Garfield imitating Smith slapping Rock – at Sunday night’s ceremony.

In the 18-second YouTube video, Garfield walks up to a group of people and mouths the words: “What the f*** are you doing?”, seemingly copying Smith’s outburst.

After he struck Rock, Smith swore at him, yelling: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth!”

Garfield, who was nominated alongside Smith in the Best Actor category, then mock-slaps his own hand before the video cuts out.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The Independent has contacted Garfield’s representatives for comment.

Smith, who won the Best Actor award shortly after the altercation with Rock, faces disciplinary action for violating the Academy’s Code of Conduct.

Pending an inquiry into the incident, the actor may be expelled, suspended or otherwise sanctioned - to be decided at the Academy’s next board meeting on 18 April.

Find the full list of 2022 Oscar winners here. See the latest updates and reactions from the dramatic ceremony here, and read about the biggest talking points here.