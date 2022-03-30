Adam Sandler supports Chris Rock after Oscars drama

Adam Sandler has expressed his support for Chris Rock after the comedian was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.

Sandler, who has known Rock since they joined Saturday Night Live together in 1990, tweeted out a plug for Rock’s upcoming Ego Death world tour.

The Happy Gilmore star, who has collaborated with Rock on films such as Grown Ups and The Week Of, also wrote: “Love you buddy!”

Smith assaulted the Top Five star for joking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head but has since apologised saying he was “out of line”.

In an Instagram post, Smith said he “reacted emotionally” to Rock’s joke which has been called “inappropriate”. He said: “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive, My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

Since the incident, sales for Rock’s upcoming comedy tour have increased. He is set to visit the UK in May, playing shows in London, Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester.

Rock has yet to comment on the incident himself.

