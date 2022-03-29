Will Smith has expressed remorse over his actions at the 94th Academy Awards in a public apology posted to the actor’s Instagram on Tuesday (29March).

Smith, 53, yelled “keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth” at Chris Rock during Sunday night’s ceremony, after striking the comedian for making a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.

“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” Rock quipped, while presenting the Best Documentary Oscar onstage, in an apparent reference to the Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

After the Academy revealed it had launched a “formal review” of the incident – widely regarded as one of the most shocking ever in the Oscars’s 94-year-history – Smith apologised to Rock in an official statement.

Read his apology in full below:

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.

“Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

“I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.

“There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

“I would also like to apologise to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologise to the Williams family, and my King Richard family.

“I deeply regret that my behaviour has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

“I am a work in progress.

“Sincerely, Will.”

