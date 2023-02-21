Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Will Smith has surprised fans with a new video shared from his TikTok account.

The actor has spent much of the last year dealing with the fallout from the 2022 Oscars, during which he slapped host Chris Rock for a misjudged joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Moments later, Smith won his first Academy Award.

After a social media break of several months, Smith has steadily returned to his habit of posting light-hearted videos.

On Monday (20 February), he posted a video that surprised his followers due to its cheeky candour.

The clip is framed by a prompt from the TikTok user @missmoneyworking, in which she describes an exercise where people ask inanimate objects what they think of them.

“You will get an answer in your mind from your intuition,” she explains, suggesting that those watching could ask a pen or their car its opinion, and then come to their own conclusion fron the impression the items give off.

In tandem with @missmoneyworking’s clip, Smith is shown reacting to her words. After a moment of pondering about an object he could ask for a read on himself, he reaches off-camera and brings his Oscar statuette into the frame.

As he begins to ask the Oscar a question, the clip ends.

Many fans deemed the clip to be a tongue-in-cheek reference to the fracas at last year’s Academy Awards, with the joke stemming from the variety of things that the Oscar could “say” to Smith – as well as a reminder of his achievement.

Since it was posted, fans have been enthusiastic in sharing their delight at the gag.

Actor Raven-Symoné replied with a grinning emoji, while another follower wrote: “This has got to be the hardest flex in 2023.”

“I wasn’t expecting this,” added another with a laughing face emoji.

Elsewhere, one Twitter user wrote that the clip was “the single funniest thing I've seen all month” to which someone else affirmed: “Well played, Smith.”

This year’s Oscars will be held on Sunday 12 March. You can find the full list of nominees here.