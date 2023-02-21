Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ofcom has expressed concern following complaints made by Nicola Bulley’s family about ITV and Sky.

Bulley’s family singled out both corporations for personally contacting them despite asking press to respect their privacy. They said they were contacted after a body, later identified as Ms Bulley’s, was discovered on Sunday (19 February).

The media watchdog has written to both ITV and Sky “to ask them to explain their actions”.

A spokesperson said: “We are extremely concerned to hear the comments made by the family of Nicola Bulley about two broadcast licensees.

“We have written to ITV and Sky to ask them to explain their actions. We will then assess whether any further action is required.”

Ms Bulley, a mother of two, went missing while walking her dog in Lancashire on 27 January. Her body was identified on Monday (20 February) after being discovered in a river in St Michael’s on Wyre the day before.

The family of Ms Bulley said that her partner, Paul Ansell, had been falsely accused of wrongdoing, and said they were “misquoted and vilified” in the media’s coverage of the police’s search.

They said in a statement: “This is absolutely appalling, they have to be held accountable,” they said in a statement. “This cannot happen to another family.”

