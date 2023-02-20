Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of Nicola Bulley launched a scathing attack on the media after the police confirmed the body found in the River Wyre was Ms Bulley’s.

The family accused the press of wrongly accusing Ms Bulley’s partner Paul Ansel of wrong-doing and claimed family and friends were “misquoted and vilified” during coverage of the missing mother-of-two.

“This is absolutely appalling, they have to be held accountable,” the statement on Monday evening said. “This cannot happen to another family.”

Nicola Bulley went missing three weeks ago and was the subject of a high profile police appeal (PA Media)

They criticised Sky News and ITV, claiming the broadcasters had reached out to them directly after the body was found on Sunday despite a plea for privacy.

There has been widespread coverage of the case since Ms Bulley disappeared, with repeated appeals for her whereabouts appearing in the press, on social media and TV news.

The family also paid tribute to Ms Bulley, saying: “We will never be able to comprehend what Nikki had gone through in her last moments and that will never leave us.

“We will never forget Nikki, how could we, she was the centre of our world, she was the one who made our lives so special and nothing will cast a shadow over that. Our girls will get the support they need from the people who love them the most.”

They continued: “To those who genuinely helped and supported us, privately, we thank you.

“The community support in St Michael’s, friends, neighbours and strangers has been nothing short of comforting and heart-warming. Friends you know who you are. Thank you.

“Our hearts truly break for others who have missing loved ones. Keep that hope alive.

“Finally, Nikki, you are no longer a missing person, you have been found, we can let you rest now.

“We love you, always have and always will, we will take it from here.”

Nicola Bulley’s parents (Sky News)

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Lancashire Police assistant chief constable Peter Lawson confirmed Ms Bulley’s body was recovered from the River Wyre on Sunday.

Chief constable Lawson said: “Nicola’s family have been informed and are of course devastated. Our thoughts are with them at this time as well as with all her loved ones and the wider community.

“We recognise the huge impact that Nicola’s disappearance has had on her family and friends, but also on the people of St Michael’s.

“We would like to thank all of those who have helped during what has been a hugely complex and highly emotional investigation.

Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson (right) of Lancashire Police with Detective Chief Superintendent Pauline Stables at the press conference today (PA)

“Today’s development is not the outcome any of us would have wanted, but we hope that it can at least start to provide some answers for Nicola’s loved ones, who remain foremost in our thoughts.”

Divers recovered the body on Sunday, around a mile from where Ms Bulley was last seen walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre.

A man and a woman walking their dog discovered the body and called police, who sealed off the area and launched a new search.

Lancashire Police later confirmed the body was the missing mother-of-two, who had been missing since 27 January.

Ms Bulley vanished on 27 January after dropping her two daughters, aged six and nine, off at school.

Police last week revealed Ms Bulley was graded as a “high-risk” missing person when she was reported missing, and in a widely-criticised statement later revealed she struggled with alcohol and menopause.

A public backlash and interventions from the Government and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper followed, with Lancashire Constabulary confirming a date had been set for an internal review into the investigation.

A spokeswoman said: “A review of the investigation is diarised and will be conducted by our head of crime detective Chief Superintendent Pauline Stables.”