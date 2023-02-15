Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Missing Nicola Bulley has faced “significant issues with alcohol” brought on by “ongoing struggles with the menopause”, police have revealed.

Earlier on Wednesday Lancashire police held a press conference to provide an update on the mother-of-two’s disappearance, explaining that she had been deemed high risk when she vanished due to “specific vulnerabilities”.

At the time detectives did not explain what that meant, but this evening the force has now clarified what it involved. Police were previously called out to the family’s home in January due to a “concern for welfare” report, it has emerged.

Nicola Bulley has not been seen since 27 January (PA)

A Lancashire Police statement said: “Sadly, it is clear from speaking to Paul [Ms Bulley’s partner] and the family that Nicola had in the past suffered with some significant issues with alcohol which were brought on by her ongoing struggles with the menopause and that these struggles had resurfaced over recent months.

“This caused some real challenges for Paul and the family.”

“As a result of those issues, a response car staffed by both police and health professionals attended a report of concern for welfare at Nicola’s home address on January 10,” the statement continued. “No one has been arrested in relation to this incident, but it is being investigated.

“It is an unusual step for us to take to go into this level of detail about someone’s private life, but we felt it was important to clarify what we meant when we talked about vulnerabilities to avoid any further speculation or misinterpretation.

“We have explained to Nicola’s family why we have released this further information and we would ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith of Lancashire Police updated the media on the search earlier on Wednesday (PA Wire)

Ms Bulley disappeared on 27 January while walking her dog Willow along the River Wyre in Lancashire but has not been spotted since.

The force has come under criticism for quickly ruling out foul play when Ms Bulley vanished after dropping off her daughters, aged six and nine, at school in St Michael’s on Wyre.

On Wednesday, detectives held a press conference to defend their handling of the case, and to quash “persistent myths” that they say have been interfering with the investigation.

Senior officers were at pains to stress they did not believe anyone had attacked or abducted Ms Bulley and that they believe she had gone into the water without anyone else being involved.

Ms Bulley’s struggles had “caused some real challenges for partner Paul Ansell and the family”, police said (Nicola Bulley/Facebook)

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith said they are being “inundated with false information, accusations and rumours” about the case which is “distracting” them.

“We’re really grateful to members of the public for ringing in to the inquiry, we wouldn’t have got this far without everyone’s help,” she said.

“But it’s also really obvious that we are being inundated with false information, accusations and rumours which is distracting us from our work.”

Police at the bench by the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, where her mobile phone was found (PA)

DS Smith told the press conference that Ms Bulley’s vulnerabilities had informed decision making around the case.

“As soon as she was reported missing, following the information that was provided to the police by her partner Paul, and based on a number of specific vulnerabilities that we were made aware of, Nicola was graded as high-risk,” she said.

“It’s normal in any missing person investigation that you obviously gather as much information at an early stage about the person in question, which is no different, and we did that with Paul.

“I’m not going to go into the details of those individual vulnerabilities. I’ve asked you to respect the family, who are going through unimaginable pain and distress at this moment.

“But those vulnerabilities based our decision-making in terms of grading Nicola as high-risk, and have continued to form part of my investigation throughout.”

Anyone with information or footage that could help the investigation is asked to use the Major Incident Public Portal (MiPP) at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)