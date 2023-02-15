✕ Close Nicola Bulley was listed ‘high risk’ due to number of ‘specific vulnerabilities’

Social media sleuths have “distracted” the investigation into missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley, police have said.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Lancashire Police said “TikTokers have been playing private detectives” near the scene of the 45-year-old’s disappearance.

Detective superintendent Rebecca Smith said investigating officers have been “inundated with false information, accusations and rumours” relating to the case.

Asked if “social media video-makers and wannabe detectives have been an annoyance or a hindrance in the inquiry”, she said: “Yes, it has significantly distracted the investigation. In 29 years’ police service I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Ms Bulley vanished in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre on 27 January while walking her dog, Willow, after dropping her two daughters, aged six and nine, at school.

At the press conference in Hutton on Wednesday, Ms Smith said her “main working hypothesis” remains that Ms Bulley fell into the River Wyre.

Detectives also judged Ms Bulley to be at high-risk when she was reported missing due to “specific vulnerabilities” they were made aware of, police have revealed.