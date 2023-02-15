Nicola Bulley – latest: Rumours and conspiracies theories rife as police hit out at TikTok detectives
Missing dog walker was classed ‘high risk’ due to number of ‘specific vulnerabilities’ after Lancashire police spoke to partner Paul Ansell
Nicola Bulley was listed ‘high risk’ due to number of ‘specific vulnerabilities’
Social media sleuths have “distracted” the investigation into missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley, police have said.
At a press conference on Wednesday, Lancashire Police said “TikTokers have been playing private detectives” near the scene of the 45-year-old’s disappearance.
Detective superintendent Rebecca Smith said investigating officers have been “inundated with false information, accusations and rumours” relating to the case.
Asked if “social media video-makers and wannabe detectives have been an annoyance or a hindrance in the inquiry”, she said: “Yes, it has significantly distracted the investigation. In 29 years’ police service I’ve never seen anything like it.”
Ms Bulley vanished in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre on 27 January while walking her dog, Willow, after dropping her two daughters, aged six and nine, at school.
At the press conference in Hutton on Wednesday, Ms Smith said her “main working hypothesis” remains that Ms Bulley fell into the River Wyre.
Detectives also judged Ms Bulley to be at high-risk when she was reported missing due to “specific vulnerabilities” they were made aware of, police have revealed.
Detectives judged Nicola Bulley to be at high-risk when she was reported missing due to “specific vulnerabilities” they were made aware of, police have revealed.
In a bid to address the intense media online speculation – and criticism of its investigation – Lancashire Police held a press conference on Wednesday to shed light on “exactly we have done over the last 19 days”.
“As soon as she was reported missing, following the information that was provided to the police by her partner Paul, and based on a number of specific vulnerabilities that we were made aware of, Nicola was graded as high-risk,” said Detective Superintendent Becky Smith, who is leading the investigation.
“That is normal in a missing person investigation with the information we were in possession of.”
Lancashire Police insist there is still ‘no evidence’ to suggest criminal element after ‘exhaustive’ search
Nicola Bulley: All the evidence released so far in the case of the missing dog walker
Nicola Bulley, a 45-year-old mother-of-two and mortgage adviser, is still missing almost three weeks after she disappeared while out walking her dog having dropped her young daughters off at primary school.
Ms Bulley, originally from Essex but now resident in Inskip, was heading east along the River Wyre in Lancashire with her brown springer spaniel Willow when she vanished near St Michael’s on Wyre at approximately 9.15am on Friday 27 January.
She was seen by at least one fellow dog walker moments before disappearing.
Willow’s lead and harness and Ms Bulley’s mobile phone were subsequently discovered by a nearby bench, the device still connected to a work conference call.
The dog itself was also found shortly after being recognised by a member of the public and reportedly appeared distressed.
Joe Sommerlad has more:
Here’s everything we know about the disappearance of Nicola Bulley after 20 days
Mother-of-two ‘vanished into thin air’ on Friday 27 January
What are Nicola Bulley’s ‘specific vulnerabilities’?
Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley had “specific vulnerabilities”, Lancashire Police confirmed in a press conference today.
In a press conference held today, senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith said Ms Bulley was graded as a “high-risk” missing person when she was reported missing on 27 January.
When applied to adults who are at risk, specific vulnerabilities refer to mental ill health, substance misuse or isolation, according to the College of Policing.
It can also relate to committing or assisting in the commission of crimes because it is known the person may be easier to groom, manipulate and threaten, and as a victim, they may be less likely to report their experience.
Read the full story by Independent reporter Martha McHardy.
Lead detective ‘cannot be 100% certain” Nicola has fallen into river
Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith, the lead investigator in the Nicola Bulley case, said: “I have told you that my working hypothesis is, at the moment, through all the information that we have gathered, that the likelihood is that Nicola has unfortunately gone in the river.
“However, I have to stress this because this has been continually misconstrued, I cannot be 100% certain of that at the minute because we are continuing, it’s a live investigation, and there is always information coming in.
“But we are in the 20th day, we have had a thorough, dedicated, meticulous investigation and there is not one single piece of information that’s come to note that would suggest that Nicola has left those fields.”
When asked how confident she is that Nicola Bulley will be found alive, senior investigating officer Rebecca Smith said: “I hope with all my heart that we find Nicola Bulley alive, more than anything.”
But when pressed, Ms Smith said that the likelihood is that “Nicola has gone into the river”.
However, she said she cannot be 100 per cent sure as the case is an ongoing investigation.
Senior detective debunks some common theories
Addresssing some theories of where Nicola Bulley could be, the senior detective Rebecca Smith flagged that a derelict house across the river has been searched three times, with nothing found.
She said the police have made numerous appeals to fisherman who were reportedly seen the previous day. However, Ms Smith said she does not believe the fisherman are suspicious, but still wants to speak with them.
Ms Smith also addressed the recovered stained glove, but said there was nothing suspicious about it.
Speaking at a press conference at Lancashire Police headquarters on Wednesday, Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson said: “I would emphasise that it remains the case there is no evidence to indicate a criminal aspect or third party involvement in Nicola’s disappearance.
“However, the officers involved in the investigation are the same experienced specialists and many senior officers who are concerned with the investigation of the most serious and complex crimes.”
There is still “no evidence to indicate a criminal aspect or third party involvement” in Nicola Bulley’s disappearance, police say.
Nicola was holding her phone in her hand as she listened in to Teams call
Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith said that Nicola Bulley was holding her phone in her hand as she listened to the Teams call, as seen by a witness the morning of her disappearance.
The senior investigating officer stressed this point to address queries about why the phone was on a bench, rather than in Ms Bulley’s pocket.
No one on Teams call would have been able to hear what happened, senior investigating officer says
The senior investigating officer has said that no one else on the Teams call would have been able to hear or see what happened to Nicola Bulley during the duration of her work call.
