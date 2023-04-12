Nicola Bulley news – latest: Divers return to river where missing mother’s body was found
Inquest into Ms Bulley’s death to be held in June
Police divers have returned to the stretch of river where mother-of-two Nicola Bulley vanished.
The 45-year-old’s body was pulled from the River Wye, Lancashire in February, but a number of questions have been left unanswered.
A diving team was seen in the water not far from a weir and downstream from a bench where police believe Ms Bulley went into the water in St Michael’s on Wyre on 27 January.
Police divers were spotted in the River Wyre on 4 April and a brief clip was uploaded to YouTube. Lancashire Police said in a statement: “We can confirm we are carrying out some work on the direction of HM coroner.”
Ms Bulley vanished while walking her dog after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school –sparking a huge search operation and intense media and public interest.
Her body was found in the river 23 days after she went missing, around a mile farther downstream from the bench on February 19.
An inquest into Ms Bulley’s death is to be held on 26 June.
Urgent search for missing dog walker who vanished with pet on country walk
Timeline of Nicola Bulley disappearance as police search river ahead of inquest
Police have returned to the River Wyre six weeks after the body of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley was found there.
The 45-year-old mortgage adviser went missing on 27 January while walking her dog along the river at St Michael’s on Wyre, after dropping her two daughters – aged six and nine – at school nearby.
Her mobile phone was found a bench near the riverbank, still connected to a Microsoft Teams work call, with her dog Willow left running loose.
A huge police operation ensued as the search for Ms Bulley drew intense national attention, before Lancashire Police eventually announced that a body had been discovered among reeds and undergrowth in the River Wyre on 19 February.
Some six weeks later officers have returned to the river to carry out investigations on behalf of HM Coroner, ahead of an inquest set for 26 June in Preston.
Here is a timeline of events after her disappearance:
Timeline of Nicola Bulley disappearance as police search river ahead of inquest
Missing mother’s body was found in February - police have now returned to the scene in St Michael’s on Wyre
All we know about Nicola Bulley’s disappearance
My colleague Liam James has compiled this explainer on what we know so far about the Nicola Bulley case:
All we know about Nicola Bulley mystery as police return to spot where body found
Nicola Bulley, a mortgage adviser, went missing in January sparking a high profile police search - now officers have returned to the scene months later
What have Nicola Bulley’s family said?
After Nicola Bulley’s body was found, her family said they can let the mother-of-two “rest now”.
A statement released by the family read: “We will never be able to comprehend what Nikki had gone through in her last moments and that will never leave us.
“We will never forget Nikki, how could we, she was the centre of our world, she was the one who made our lives so special and nothing will cast a shadow over that.
During the lengthy search, Mr Ansell, 44, described the situation as “perpetual hell”. Ernie Bulley, Nicola’s father, said: “Every day is a struggle.”
Who was Nicola Bulley?
Nicola Bulley was a 45-year-old mortgage adviser and mother-of-two living in St Michael’s on Wyre in Lancashire.
Paul Ansell, Ms Bulley’s partner, said she was “fun”, “loving”, “the most loyal friend you could ever have” and an “exceptional mum”.
Nadia Fell, 39, a friend of the late mother, said Bulley was “the most amazing mum ever” and added: “Anything that needed doing for the school – PTA stuff – she was always there for it.”
In the latter stages of the search, police controversially revealed Bulley had been struggling with alcohol use and symptoms of the peri-menopause before her disappearance.
Evidence requires ‘further evaluation’, says coroner
An inquest opener at Preston Coroner’s Court in the days after Nicola Bulley’s body was found was told maxillofacial surgeon Andrew Ian Edwards had examined her dental records, which had been obtained by police from her dental surgery.
Senior coroner Dr James Adeley said the surgeon found restorative work carried out was identical, adding: “I am satisfied on the balance of probabilities, and more, that positive identification has been made.”
Dr Adeley said remaining evidence gathered by police and the post-mortem examination required “further evaluation” as he scheduled a full inquest for June.
“This will allow time to collate the facts of the case and allow the experts involved to finalise the findings from investigations that still need to be undertaken,” the coroner said.
Body of Nicola Bulley identified by dental records, inquest told
The mother-of-two had been missing for more than three weeks before her body was discovered in the River Wyre on Sunday.
Nicola Bulley: What investigations have been launched and why?
Since Nicola Bulley disappeared, the police, social media sleuths and the media have all received widespread criticism.
The following report looks at what investigations have been launched since her body was recovered and why they are deemed necessary:
Nicola Bulley: What investigations have been launched and why?
The 45-year-old’s body was recovered from the River Wye in Lancashire on Sunday.
Peter Faulding’s diving team suspended from NCA experts database
In a development since Nicola Bulley’s body was identified, law enforcement sources told The Times newspaper in February that Peter Faulding’s team of divers, Specialist Group International, had been suspended from the National Crime Agency’s Expert Adviser Database while a review was carried out.
Mr Faulding and his team were asked by Ms Bulley’s family to carry out a search of the river using their high-tech sonar equipment. Mr Faulding later said his brief been to search “the water”, not the “reeds”, after Ms Bulley’s body was found.
It is unclear whether they have since been reinstated to the list.
Watch: Body found in River Wyre identified as missing mother Nicola Bulley
What do we know about events on 27 January
At 8.26am on 27 January, Nicola Bulley left her home with her two daughters, dropping them off at school and engaging in a brief conversation with another parent around 15 minutes later, according to Lancashire Police.
She then took her spaniel Willow for a walk along the River Wyre at 8:43am, and was seen by a dog walker who knew her at around 8.50am, with their pets interacting briefly before they parted ways, according to the force.
At 8.53am, Ms Bulley sent an email to her boss, followed by a message to her friends six minutes later, before logging on to a Microsoft Teams call at 9.01am. She was seen by a second witness at 9.10am, the last known sighting.
Her phone was back in the area of the bench at 9.20am before the Teams call ended 10 minutes later, with her mobile remaining logged on after the call. At 9.33am, another dog walker found her phone on a bench beside the river, with Willow darting between the two.
At 10.50am, Ms Bulley’s family and the school attended by her children were told about her disappearance. Lancashire Constabulary launched an investigation into Ms Bulley’s whereabouts on the same day and appealed for witnesses to contact them.
