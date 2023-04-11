Police divers return to river where Nicola Bulley was found

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police divers have returned to the river where mother-of-two Nicola Bulley vanished.

A diving team was seen in the water not far from a weir and downstream from a bench where police believe Ms Bulley, 45, went into the water in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on January 27.

She vanished while walking her dog along the River Wyre after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school, sparking a huge search operation and intense media and public interest.

Her body was found in the river 23 days after she went missing, around a mile farther downstream from the bench on February 19.

Police divers were spotted in the River Wyre on April 4 and a brief clip was uploaded to YouTube.

Lancashire Police said in a statement: “We can confirm we are carrying out some work on the direction of HM coroner.”

An inquest into Ms Bulley’s death is to be held on June 26.