Nicola Bulley – live: Lancashire police hold press conference on search for missing dog walker
Police say main line of investigation – that Bulley fell into River Wyre – remains unchanged
Specialist dive company boss looking for missing Nicola Bulley speaks out
Police are giving a press conference on the search for Nicola Bulley, as they seek to combat disinformation surrounding the disappearance of the missing dog walker.
Her partner Paul Ansell has reportedly expressed “frustration” with the progress made in the police search, as the hunt for Ms Bulley enters its third week.
“He’s struggling to get answers that he wants,” forensic expert Peter Faulding was quoted as saying.
Meanwhile, officials searching for Ms Bulley have been handed a “stained glove” from a field near where she was last seen on 27 January.
On 7 February, two walkers found the glove yards away from the bench where the 45-year-old mother-of-two’s mobile phone was found.
The authorities took away the blue-coloured ski glove from the scene, though they asserted that the main line of investigation – that Ms Bulley fell into the River Wyre – has not changed, reports The Telegraph.
Ms Bulley disappeared while walking her springer spaniel Willow in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, after she dropped her two daughters – aged six and nine – at school.
‘No evidence’ to suggest criminal aspect or third party involved in disappearance
Assistant chief constable Peter Lawson said “there is no evidence” to indicate a criminal element or third person party is involved in the disappearance of Nicola Bulley.
Mr Lawson said police have visited over 300 premises, spoken to over 300 people and given over 1,500 pieces of information.
They have sed specialist resources from police and a range of other agencies in their search.
Speaking at a press conference at Lancashire Police headquarters on Wednesday, Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson said: “I would emphasise that it remains the case there is no evidence to indicate a criminal aspect or third party involvement in Nicola’s disappearance.
“However, the officers involved in the investigation are the same experienced specialists and many senior officers who are concerned with the investigation of the most serious and complex crimes.”
There is still “no evidence to indicate a criminal aspect or third party involvement” in Nicola Bulley’s disappearance, police say.
Nicola was holding her phone in her hand as she listened in to Teams call
Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith said that Nicola Bulley was holding her phone in her hand as she listened to the Teams call, as seen by a witness the morning of her disappearance.
The senior investigating officer stressed this point to address queries about why the phone was on a bench, rather than in Ms Bulley’s pocket.
No one on Teams call would have been able to hear what happened, senior investigating officer says
The senior investigating officer has said that no one else on the Teams call would have been able to hear or see what happened to Nicola Bulley during the duration of her work call.
Main hypothesis is Nicola Bulley fell into the river, senior investigating officer says
The senior investigating officer on the case has clarified that her main working hypothesis continues to be that Nicola Bulley had fallen into the river.
Conference will address the speculation and criticism towards the police
Peter Lawson, assistant chief constable, said they will give more details about what they have done in the last 19 days in order to address continuous speculation and criticism on the search.
Lancashire Police press conference begins
Lancashire Police have started their press conference on the disappearance of Nicola Bulley.
Stay tuned for live updates.
Former detectives share 8 key clues that could hold the key to Nicola Bulley’s disappearance
Former detectives have shared eight key areas they think police should be investigating in order to gain insights into Nicola Bulley’s disappearance.
The search for the mother-of-two has entered its third week and despite combing the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, opening more than 500 lines of inquiry and looking all the way to Morecambe Bay, police are still at a loss as to what happened to Ms Bulley.
Lancashire Constabulary over the weekend expanded their search to include the 24 hours before the last sighting of Ms Bulley, which came as she walked her dog Willow on a route she used regularly.
Liam James reports:
Ex-detectives share 8 key clues in Nicola Bulley disappearance from fitbit to phone
Police should look at phone, Fitbit, other paths and more to find missing dog walker, say ex-cops
Nicola Bulley police ‘took two weeks’ to question local fishermen
Police investigating missing dog-walker Nicola Bulley’s disappearance reportedly took more than two weeks to question local fishermen for their eyewitness accounts.
Ms Bulley disappeared while walking her springer spaniel Willow along the river in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, after she dropped her two daughters – aged six and nine – at school on 27 January.
One witness has described seeing two men with fishing rods acting suspiciously in the area the morning before Ms Bulley went missing, saying they didn’t appear to be carrying any bait or tackle and tried to cover their faces as they walked past.
Yet investigators only approached the local fishing club in St Michael’s Wyre this Tuesday, asking questions about those having permits to be on the River Wyre on the day Ms Bulley went missing, one fisherman has told The Times.
Namita Singh reports:
Nicola Bulley police ‘took two weeks’ to question local fishermen
Apparent delay in approaching potentially key witnesses comes amid family’s growing concerns around investigation
What time is the Nicola Bulley press conference today?
Police will hold a press conference about the ongoing search for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley as they seek to combat disinformation about her disappearance.
The briefing will take place at 11.30am as speculation about what might have happened to her has continued to grow in the 19 days since she vanished.
Ms Bulley disappeared while walking her springer spaniel Willow in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, after she dropped her two daughters – aged six and nine – at school on January 27.
At a press conference on February 3 the force first told the public of its “main working hypothesis” that the mortgage adviser fell in the river during a “10-minute window” between 9.10am and 9.20am that day.
What time is the Nicola Bulley press conference today?
Police will hold a press conference on Wednesday to update the public on the search for Nicola Bulley
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies