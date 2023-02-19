Nicola Bulley – latest: Body found in River Wyre close to where dog walker went missing
No formal identification has yet taken place, says Lancashire Police
Ex-detective says police have ‘destroyed’ Nicola Bulley’s reputation
Police searching for Nicola Bulley have retrieved a body from the River Wyre, close to where the mother-of-two went missing in January.
The discovery came after a road and a footpath were cordoned off near St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.
A police helicopter was seen flying nearby. The search site is about a mile from where Ms Bulley was lasted spotted.
Lancashire Police confirmed a body had been found by divers but said that no formal identification had yet taken place.
They added: “Nicola’s family have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times. We ask that their privacy is respected.”
It was reported that the latest developments followed a tip-off from two walkers.
The mother-of-two disappeared while walking her dog on January 27.
Police searching for missing mother Nicola Bulley have found a body
A body has been found in the search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley, police have said.
No formal identification has yet been carried out, Lancashire Police said.
Procedures to identify the body are ongoing and the force is currently treating the death as unexplained, it said.
My colleague Jane Dalton has more:
Police searching for missing mother Nicola Bulley have found a body
The mother of two has been missing since 27 January
Police statement in full as body found in River Wyre
Here is the full statement from Lancashire Police, after a body was discovered in the River Wyre:
“We were called today at 11.36am to reports of a body in the River Wyre, close to Rawcliffe Road.
“An underwater search team and specialist officers have subsequently attended the scene, entered the water and have sadly recovered a body.
“No formal identification has yet been carried out, so we are unable to say whether this is Nicola Bulley at this time.
“Procedures to identify the body are ongoing. We are currently treating the death as unexplained.
“Nicola’s family have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times. We ask that their privacy is respected.”
Pictured: Police search river as roads nearby ‘cordoned off'
Here are some images from the scene of an intensified police search at the River Wyre this afternoon:
Investigation chief ‘arrives at scene of search’ on River Wyre
Rebecca Smith, the Detective Superintendent leading the Nicola Bulley investigation, has arrived at the scene of an apparently intensified search in recent hours, according to Sky News.
Helicopters and divers have been spotted at a stretch of the River Wyre this afternoon, with police having reportedly cordoned off nearby roads.
Police ‘seal off roads’ close to where Nicola Bulley went missing
Police searching for Nicola Bulley have reportedly cordoned off roads close to where the mother-of-two went missing.
Divers and a helicopter have been spotted nearby.
“It all happened so fast. Police have sealed all the roads off. It’s fair to say a massive search is underway,” a photographer at the scene told the Daily Mirror, which reported claims that it follows a tip-off from two walkers.
Watch: Penny Mordaunt condemns ‘drama and distraction’ surrounding Nicola Bulley case
Mapped: Nicola Bulley’s last-known movements
Shadow home secretary ‘very worried’ about speculation over Nicola Bulley’s disappearance
There is a problem with the way police deal with misogyny, Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper has alleged, warning that she was “very worried about the nature of the social media speculation and frenzy” around Nicola Bulley’s disappearance.
The Labour frontbencher said she had received “further information” from Lancashire Police after raising concerns about the level of detail released by the force about the missing mother – but did not expand on the information she had been given.
The focus should now be on the ongoing investigation and the review launched by the Information Commissioner, Ms Cooper told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme
“I am very worried about the nature of the social media speculation and frenzy that there has been around this case,” she said. “My concern as well is that we focus on that [the information from Lancashire Police] at the expense of the focusing on the search for Nicola, which has to be the priority.”
Asked whether there was a broader issue in how police view women and whether women can trust forces with “deeply personal” information, Ms Cooper said: “I think we should almost sort of put this case aside ... There is a wider issue about the way in which the police has dealt with particularly violence against women and girls, and of course with standards around misogyny and around approaches towards violence and abuse within police forces themselves.
“We’ve obviously had the terrible cases of Wayne Couzens and David Carrick, neither of whom should have been police officers, and where really standards have not been high enough.”
Nicola Bulley is ‘the most amazing mum ever’, friend says
A friend of Nicola Bulley has described the missing mother-of-two as “the most amazing mum ever” as she urged online critics to stop spreading rumours.
In comments reported by the Mail on Sunday, Nadia Fell said: “Nikki is a normal mum. We all have ups and downs and being a mum is hard. Every day is a lesson. The menopause can be really tough.”
Urging critics to “please just stop”, Ms Fell added: “The rumours are starting that Nikki is an unfit mum … I will not hear it. Nikki is the most amazing mum ever. Those girls are her world.”
‘Serious questions’ over ‘shocking’ disclosure of private information, says cabinet minister
A cabinet minister has said there are “serious questions” to be asked about the “quite shocking” disclosure of Nicola Bulley’s private struggles with alcohol and peri-menopause symptoms.
Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “It’s quite shocking. And I think that both the prime minister and the home secretary are right to raise concerns about this.
“I mean, the first thing I felt was for her family. I mean, it’s bad enough having had your loved one go missing, but to have had all the additional drama that’s accompanied this very tragic case is horrific.
“And I think it it really does grate with a lot of women and we have to put up with all kinds of sexist behaviour in all kinds of settings. And I think to have it play out in this kind of environment is why people are so upset.”
Asked whether police displayed sexism in their dealing with the case, Ms Mordaunt said: “I think that they clearly were motivated to try and explain why this case is a complex one. But I think there are serious questions to be asked about why they wanted to reveal particular information.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies