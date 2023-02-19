✕ Close Ex-detective says police have ‘destroyed’ Nicola Bulley’s reputation

Police searching for Nicola Bulley have retrieved a body from the River Wyre, close to where the mother-of-two went missing in January.

The discovery came after a road and a footpath were cordoned off near St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

A police helicopter was seen flying nearby. The search site is about a mile from where Ms Bulley was lasted spotted.

Lancashire Police confirmed a body had been found by divers but said that no formal identification had yet taken place.

They added: “Nicola’s family have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times. We ask that their privacy is respected.”

It was reported that the latest developments followed a tip-off from two walkers.

The mother-of-two disappeared while walking her dog on January 27.