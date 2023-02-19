Lancashire Police statement in full as divers find body in search for Nicola Bulley

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Divers searching for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley have found a body in the river, police have confirmed.

The 45-year-old vanished in St Michael’s on Wyre while walking her dog after dropping her daughters at school on 27 January.

Lancashire Police confirmed on Sunday a body had been recovered from the River Wyre, near where Ms Bulley went missing.

While no formal identification has been carried out yet, Ms Bulley’s family have been informed of the discovery.

Nicola Bulley vainshed while walking her dog in Lancashire (PA Media)

Lancashire Police has been carrying out an extensive search since she vanished three weeks ago, with the help of private search teams.

The force earlier this week doubled down on the theory that the mother-of-two fell into the river.

Read Lancashire Police’s statement in full below:

“We were called today at 11:36am to reports of a body in the River Wyre, close to Rawcliffe Road.

“An underwater search team and specialist officers have subsequently attended the scene, entered the water and have sadly recovered a body.

“No formal identification has yet been carried out, so we are unable to say whether this is Nicola Bulley at this time.

“Procedures to identify the body are on-going.

“We are currently treating the death as unexplained.

“Nicola’s family have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times.

“We ask that their privacy is respected.”