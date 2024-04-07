Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dwayne Johnson has said he regrets endorsing Joe Biden in his successful presidential campaign in 2020.

The Hollywood star, also known by his wrestling moniker The Rock, shared the surprise revelation in an interview with Fox News in the run-up to WWE event WrestleMania 40, where he performed in the ring for the first time since 2016.

His reversal arrives four years after the Jungle Cruise and Black Adam star threw his support behind Biden over Republican candidate Donald Trump, telling his fans: “[Endorsing] is something that I’ve certainly not done in the past, so I’m gonna go big.

“As a registered independent for years now with centrist ideologies, I do feel that vice president Biden and senator Harris are the best choice to lead our country, and I am endorsing them to become president and vice president of our united states.”

However, Johnson has now expressed regret over his decision to share the news and said he will not be endorsing Biden for his rematch against Trump in the forthcoming US election, telling Fox News: “I will keep my politics to myself.”

When asked if he will support Biden this year, the actor said: “That answer’s no. I realise now going into this election, I will not do that.”

Johnson said he is unhappy “with the state of America right now”, adding: “Do I believe we’re gonna get better? I believe in that – I’m an optimistic guy. And I believe we can do better.

“The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was what I thought was the best decision for me at that time. I thought back then, when we talked about, ‘Hey, you know, I’m in this position where I have some influence,’ and it was my job then … to exercise my influence and share … who I’m going to endorse.”

But he said he will now stay silent on the subject of who he supports politically, declaring: “It is between me and the ballot box.

“Like a lot of us out there, not trusting of all politicians, I do trust the American people and whoever they vote for, that is my president and who I will support 100 per cent.”

Dwayne Johnson at WrestleMania 40 on Saturday (6 April) ( Getty Images )

Johnson’s fans have been left divided over his comments, with many supporting his right for privacy. However, others are viewing his decision to renege on his endorsement of Biden as an inadvertent endorsement for Trump, even though Johnson has not publicly supported the former president.

The actor also denied claims he had any ambitions to run for office himself after years of rumour. He told Fox News: “I’m not a politician – I’m not into politics. I care deeply about our country, but right now, my desire and my priorities are my babies and school drop-offs and pickups – that’s important to me.”