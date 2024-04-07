WrestleMania 40 - live: Start time, match card, results and updates from night two

✕ Close WWE's Bayley opens up on coaching 'stacked' women's roster

The biggest wrestling show of the year has arrived: WWE’s two-night extravaganza, WrestleMania.

This edition of the historic event is WrestleMania 40, playing out at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday and Sunday, and the card is stacked.

The main event of night one saw Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson competing fully in WWE for the first time in 11 years, as he teamed with his ‘cousin’ Roman Reigns to beat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Due to The Rock and Reigns’s victory, the latter’s Universal Championship defence against Rhodes – the main event of night two – will be ‘anything goes’, meaning plenty of weapons and interferences.

Also on night one, Rhea Ripley retained the Women’s World Championship against fellow megastar Becky Lynch, while record-breaking Intercontinental Champion Gunther lost his title to Sami Zayn. There was also a six-team ladder match for the Undisputed Tag-Team Titles, and brothers Jimmy and Jey Uso went head to head in a match years in the making.

On night two, Rollins will defend his world title against Drew McIntyre, with CM Punk providing guest commentary, and Logan Paul will be in action against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. And there are plenty more matches to look forward to. Re-live updates and results from night one of WrestleMania 40, and see all the build to night two: