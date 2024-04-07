WrestleMania 40 - live: Start time, match card, results and updates from night two
The Rock and Roman Reigns fought Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event of night one, with more matches following on Sunday evening
The biggest wrestling show of the year has arrived: WWE’s two-night extravaganza, WrestleMania.
This edition of the historic event is WrestleMania 40, playing out at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday and Sunday, and the card is stacked.
The main event of night one saw Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson competing fully in WWE for the first time in 11 years, as he teamed with his ‘cousin’ Roman Reigns to beat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Due to The Rock and Reigns’s victory, the latter’s Universal Championship defence against Rhodes – the main event of night two – will be ‘anything goes’, meaning plenty of weapons and interferences.
Also on night one, Rhea Ripley retained the Women’s World Championship against fellow megastar Becky Lynch, while record-breaking Intercontinental Champion Gunther lost his title to Sami Zayn. There was also a six-team ladder match for the Undisputed Tag-Team Titles, and brothers Jimmy and Jey Uso went head to head in a match years in the making.
On night two, Rollins will defend his world title against Drew McIntyre, with CM Punk providing guest commentary, and Logan Paul will be in action against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. And there are plenty more matches to look forward to. Re-live updates and results from night one of WrestleMania 40, and see all the build to night two:
The Rock is not scheduled to compete tonight, but after he and Roman Reigns beat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins last night, Rock has earned the right to interfere in Reigns vs Rhodes this evening...
Here are the announced matches for night two:
Seth Rollins (C) vs Drew McIntyre - WWE World Heavyweight Championship [CM Punk on guest commentary]
The Pride (Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford) vs The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar) - Six-man Philadelphia Street Fight
LA Knight vs AJ Styles
Logan Paul (C) vs Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens - United States Championship
Iyo Sky (C) vs Bayley - WWE Women’s Championship
Roman Reigns (C) vs Cody Rhodes - WWE Undisputed Universal Championship
A reminder of the night-one results from WrestleMania 40:
Rhea Ripley (C) def. Becky Lynch via pinfall - WWE Women’s World Championship
A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) and The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) def. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) [C], #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa), The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), and New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) – Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championship ladder match [A-Town Down Under win Smackdown titles; The Awesome Truth win Raw titles]
Rey Mysterio and Andrade def. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio
Jey Uso def. Jimmy Uso via pinfall
Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi def. Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane via pinfall
Sami Zayn def. Gunther (C) via pinfall - WWE Intercontinental Championship
The Rock and Roman Reigns def. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins via pinfall
WrestleMania 40: The full list of winners
The biggest show in professional wrestling takes place this weekend in Philadelphia
“I know this is the big one, it’s a very emotional story and it’s heavy on my heart,” Bayley told Indy Sport of her match with Iyo Sky. “I’ve been saying for a few years that I’ve never had a singles match at WrestleMania, let alone for the title... It’s such an amazing time in WWE, too.
“The fact I’m right there at the top, I’m honoured, and I feel it’s the perfect time in my career. Now it’s about proving to myself, and everybody, that I’m not going anywhere. I’ve done everything at WrestleMania besides this singles match... It’s like an out-of-body experience. Walking down that ramp, standing in that ring is huge.”
NFL stars Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson help Rey Mysterio win at WrestleMania 40
On the first night of WrestleMania 40, Jason Kelce, who used to play for the Philadelphia Eagles, made a surprise appearance in the ring, to help Rey Mysterio and Andrade win their match.
Kelce, whose brother Travis is currently dating Taylor Swift, was joined by former teammate Lane Johnson, as Rey Mysterio and Andrade beat Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar.
NFL stars Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson help Rey Mysterio win at WrestleMania 40
Jason Kelce burst into the ring at Wrestlemania 40
Drew McIntyre is confident for his match with Rollins on Sunday night, having seen the World Heavyweight Champion lose to The Rock and Reigns on Saturday...
Here are some of the best photos from night one...
Here are some highlights from tonight’s main event...
